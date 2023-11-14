Play Button
Arsenal and Manchester City join hunt for Waterford star

Arsenal and Manchester City join hunt for Waterford star
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Premier League clubs Manchester City and Arsenal are among those who have reportedly joined the race to snap up 17-year-old Waterford FC star Romeo Akachukwu.

Akachukwu played a major role in the Blues' recent promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division, scoring a hat-trick in their second-leg victory over Athlone Town in the First Division Playoff Semi-Final.

The former Ferrybank youngster is also in demand off the back of some impressive showings for the Republic of Ireland at the recent UEFA U17 European Championships.

Southampton and Newcastle United were the early front-runners to sign the striker, and while it’s believed that Magpies boss Eddie Howe was involved in talks at one stage, the Saints expressed the strongest interest.

Southampton made a bid which would be a new record for a player from a League of Ireland club, worth in excess of €500,000

It’s believed that the Southampton bid is still on the table and has not formally been rejected by Waterford but the Blues are keen to maximise the potential to earn from the sale of Akachukwu.

Waterford’s parent club, League One side Fleetwood Town, are also eager to land him.

According to reports in today's Irish Independent, Manchester City and Arsenal are also on his case but they would be likely to bring him in initially at academy level while Southampton have promised Akachukwu a quick route to first-team football.

The teenager is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U19s and cannot complete a move to the UK until he turns 18 on account of Brexit-related rules.

Akachukwu doesn't turn 18 until July 28th, 2024.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

