Brazilian Jiu Jitsu star Freya Marsh brings World Championship Gold Medal back to Waterford

Earlier this month, on the 3rd of November, 10-year-old Freya Marsh began her mission to achieve Gold.

The Abu Dhabi World Youth Championships showcased competitors aged ten to seventeen.

Freya travelled with high hopes of securing a medal following the great achievement of securing silver at the Pan in Orlando, USA in July.

She also won gold in Birmingham at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Junior National Championship back in March.

But this was another level entirely.

Abu Dhabi is one of the worldwide capitals of Jiu-Jitsu.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, often simply called the Abu Dhabi World Pro is an international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition that takes place every year which indicates just how important the sport is in the UAE.

Freya has only been training for a couple of years at Checkmat Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club in Waterford.

Her trainer, Professor Wagner Luvezuti, is a black belt and is the head coach at the club.

The Brazilian lives and breathes Jiu Jitsu and this enthusiasm has transferred to his students with many successes in recent years.

Proud

Freya has trumped the lot with her exploits in November.

She began by beating Uugantuya Baasankhuu of Mongolia on points 2–8.

In her semi-final, Freya faced Kazakhstan's Assylaiym Malibek on points 0-8.

She saved her best performance for the final and beat Isnasni Riham of Belgium with perfectly executed moves that resulted in her opponent's submission.

Afterward, Freya dedicated the win to her Coach and her team for being with her every step of the way.

She said she celebrated by eating a lot of food and felt very proud.

Freya certainly has a bright future ahead of her and hopefully, the success will continue for this young star.