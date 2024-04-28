Play Button
Rhasidat Adeleke runs under 11 seconds to win 100m final at Texas Invitational

TOPSHOT - Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke competes in the women's 400m heats during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 20, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke ran under 11 seconds to win the women's 100 metres final at the Texas Invitational.

The 21-year-old ran a wind-assisted 10.84 seconds, but the time won't count towards the record books.

Adeleke's official personal best is 11.31 seconds.

She will bid for glory in the 400 metres at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

