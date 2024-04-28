Rhasidat Adeleke runs under 11 seconds to win 100m final at Texas Invitational

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke ran under 11 seconds to win the women's 100 metres final at the Texas Invitational.

The 21-year-old ran a wind-assisted 10.84 seconds, but the time won't count towards the record books.

The women’s 100m at the Texas Invitational. Wind +3.5

1st - Rhasidat Adeleke 🇮🇪 10.84

2nd - Celera Barnes 🇺🇸 10.94

3rd - Dina Asher-Smith 🇬🇧 11.10

4th - Julien Alfred 🇱🇨 11.15 🎥 Track: All-Access (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/q3lTjhx5aL — Owen M (@_OwenM_) April 27, 2024

Adeleke's official personal best is 11.31 seconds.

She will bid for glory in the 400 metres at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.