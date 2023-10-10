Updated! Chelsea legend Eden Hazard retires

Footballer Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.
The Chelsea legend has been without a club since he was released by Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer - having made just 76 appearances across four seasons at the club.
Following his Real Madrid departure, a return to elite-level football is looked to be off the cards as Hazard made multiple suggestions he may hang up his boots for good.
And now, via a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the former Chelsea star has confirmed his decision to retire from the game for good.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.