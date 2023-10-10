Play Button
Updated! Chelsea legend Eden Hazard retires

Eden Hazard, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Footballer Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. 

The Chelsea legend has been without a club since he was released by Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer - having made just 76 appearances across four seasons at the club.

Following his Real Madrid departure, a return to elite-level football is looked to be off the cards as Hazard made multiple suggestions he may hang up his boots for good.

And now, via a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the former Chelsea star has confirmed his decision to retire from the game for good.

