Updated! Chelsea legend Eden Hazard retires

Footballer Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32.

The Chelsea legend has been without a club since he was released by Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer - having made just 76 appearances across four seasons at the club.

Following his Real Madrid departure, a return to elite-level football is looked to be off the cards as Hazard made multiple suggestions he may hang up his boots for good.

And now, via a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the former Chelsea star has confirmed his decision to retire from the game for good.

