BREAKING: Waterford named as one of three Irish cities to host the World Rally Championship

Waterford has been announced as one of the Irish host cities of the World Rally Championship from 2025.

Ireland has previously hosted rounds of the WRC in 2007 and 2009.

The Quays in Waterford City made the final three along with Limerick Racecourse and the Institute of Technology Tralee in Co. Kerry.

The World Rally Championship to Ireland will alternate between Waterford, Limerick, and Kerry over three years, from 2025 to 2028.

Motorsport Ireland announced the selections in a statement released earlier today, January 9

According to WRLFM, the Waterford bid was represented by nine different clubs across the South East.

Hosting the World Rally Championship in Waterford is expected to bring in tens of millions of profit to the local economy.

Speaking on today’s announcement, Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper said: "It was an honour for me and the selection panel to see the commitment from our clubs and volunteers in the three areas putting together such strong bids to potentially host WRC Rally Ireland from 2025 onwards. In Kerry, Limerick and the South East, we have a trio of world class venues that will be ideal hubs for the event.

"Today’s announcement is obviously predicated on securing Government funding and this is a process that is underway at present. Our bid is currently under consideration by senior management in the Major Sports Events Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

"A three year deal will require a €15 million investment but this will yield a €300 million return over those three years and will greatly benefit the local economies in the South West, Mid West and South East regions.”

The FIA World Rally Championship is the highest level of global competition in the motorsport discipline of rallying and it is second only to Formula One in terms of following.

