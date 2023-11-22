Cork City Marathon 2024 takes off: Lace Up for an epic run!

The Cork City Marathon 2024 has been officially launched today, with the help of Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy and local Olympian Lizzie Lee.

They were joined by members of the Sanctuary Runners group as they started the countdown to race day on June 2nd next year.

More than twelve thousand people took part in this year’s full and half marathon events, as well as the 10k which proved to be a hugely popular addition to the programme.

Early bird registration is now open for 2024.

Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy and Lizzie Lee visited the Lee Fields - which is part of the marathon route - to mark the launch.

The Mayor said: “The Cork City Marathon is a wonderful event for the city, bringing thousands of people together into the city centre and creating a very large festival atmosphere.

"The marathon is such a positive event not only for those taking part and their supporters, but also for the local shops, restaurants and hotels.

"Cork City Council is very proud of this enormous flagship event. I wish everyone the best of luck with their training and look forward to seeing you and welcoming you all next June.”

Lizzie Lee said “My key piece of advice for anyone thinking of signing up for Cork City Marathon 2024 is to find a running group like the Sanctuary Runners or another person to train with.

"There will be days when you don’t feel like training, but they will and vice versa, and you’ll feel accountable to that person so you’ll get out and train.

"It’s a fantastic event in the running calendar and one I look forward to, so I hope people take part in 2024 and experience the atmosphere on the day.”

Organisers will be sharing a wide array of resources for race participants between now and June 2nd.

Full details of the Cork City Marathon 2024, race routes, registration and much more are all available on corkcitymarathon.ie.

