Eight All-Star nominations for Kilkenny

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick lead the nominations for the hurling all-star awards with 14 nominations.

On the list of 45 players, the three players nominated for Player of the Year are all from Limerick, with Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes, and Diarmaid Byrnes up for the award.

The Young Hurler of the Year nominees are Adam Hogan and Mark Rodgers from Clare, and Cork’s Ciarán Joyce.

Finalists Kilkenny have eight players nominated, with Munster finalists Clare having nine players on the shortlist.

Six hurlers come from Galway, with four from Cork, three from Tipperary and one from Dublin.

For Limerick, Gearóid Hegarty and Declan Hannon missed out on PwC All-Star nominations, despite being key parts of this dominant Limerick side.

The 2023 winners will be announced on Thursday, November 16th, and they will be presented with their awards at a banquet on Friday, November 17th.

PwC Hurling All-Star Nominations

Goalkeepers (3)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders (18)

Barry Nash (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), David Blanchfield (Kilkenny), John Conlon (Clare), Adam Hogan (Clare), Diarmuid Ryan (Clare), David McInerney (Clare), Ciarán Joyce (Cork), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Jack Grealish (Galway), Daithí Burke (Galway), Ronan Maher (Tipperary).

Midfielders (6)

Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick), Will O’Donoghue (Limerick), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), David Fitzgerald (Clare), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny).

Forwards (18)

Cian Lynch (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Séamus Flanagan (Limerick), David Reidy (Limerick), Cathal Mannion (Galway), Conor Whelan (Galway), Brian Concannon (Galway), Evan Niland (Galway), Tony Kelly (Clare), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Jake Morris (Tipperary), Dónal Burke (Dublin), Patrick Horgan (Cork).

Hurler of the Year Nominees

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes (all Limerick)

Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

By Michael Bolton

