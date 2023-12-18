Eileen Gleeson appointed head coach of Republic of Ireland women's team

Eileen Gleeson has been confirmed as the new Republic of Ireland women’s manager.

She held the role on an interim basis following Vera Pauw’s departure, leading Ireland to a 100 per cent record in the Nations League.

Gleeson’s appointment comes after what FAI CEO Jonathan Hill had previously described as a "global search" across the women’s game.

In six games under Gleeson, Ireland scored 20 goals and conceded just twice. She previously served as Pauw's assistant.

Eileen Gleeson held the role on an interim basis following Vera Pauw’s departure. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Advertisement

Gleeson said: "For me, there is nothing greater than being Irish. To have the opportunity to lead my country on the highest stage internationally and be entrusted with the responsibility of maximising the potential of this exciting team and future Ireland players is the proudest and most humbling moment of my life to date.

"Fresh from the experience of working with our fantastic players and staff during our recent Uefa Nations League campaign, and seeing all of our talented young players at underage level, there is huge potential for us to build on and to ensure consistent regular qualification for and progression in major tournaments.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Irish women's football. I am truly honoured and privileged to be involved."

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.