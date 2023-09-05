Play Button
Evan Ferguson ruled out of two Euro 2024 qualifiers

Brighton's Evan Ferguson, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the two UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers.

The Republic of Ireland striker won't be on the squad for the upcoming fixtures against France or the Netherlands.

Ferguson, who plays for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, sustained a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The game saw Ferguson score all three goals, making him just the fourth 18-year-old to score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old striker reported for international duty on Sunday, but after assessment from Ireland's medical team, has been ruled out for both fixtures.

The rest of the Ireland squad will travel to Paris later today before they face France on Thursday evening. Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

