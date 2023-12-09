FAI Extends Board As EGM Backs Gender Balance

Members of the Football Association of Ireland have today approved an extension of the Board to 14 members in a vote which ensures the FAI will meet gender balance requirements set out by the Government.

The vote, on a proposal from the Board, was taken at an EGM of the Association at the Radisson Blu St. Helen’s Hotel in Dublin on a vote of 110 to 6.

Delegates voted to expand the Board from 12 to 14 members.

Seven Football Directors will be elected from the Football Chambers of the General Assembly with at least one of the football directors to be Female.

A further seven Independent directors will serve on the Board of the FAI, including a female director with a football background.

The vote endorses the provision of measures to ensure a minimum of 40% of each gender on the Board, meaning at least six but not more than eight directors of each gender on the Board.

Result of the vote

Announcing the result of the vote at the EGM, outgoing President Gerry McAnaney said: “ very significant development for the Association and means that we will be in a position to achieve the 40% female director target set out in Government policy and specifically in the MOU as soon as we identify and appoint two additional female directors to the Board in January.

“While our focus in recent weeks has been on the details of the proposals and securing the support of Members, it would be easy to lose sight of the significance of this decision and the opportunity it presents to the Association to show leadership in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion.

“It is fitting that this positive development should come about in the year in which our Women’s National Team took part in their first World Cup and were promoted to Euro Nations League A and the year in which we celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Irish women’s participation in international football.”

