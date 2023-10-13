Former Irish Olympic boxing medallist Hugh Russell dies

Former Irish boxer Hugh Russell, has died at the age of 63

The Irishman passed away following a battle with illness and he has been remembered fondly by peers and close friends.

At the 1980 Olympics, Russell won the bronze medal after wins over Iraq's Samit Khiniab, Tanzania's Emmanuel Mlundwa, and North Korea's Yo Ryon-Sik.

He lost in the semi-final to Bulgarian Petar Lesov, who would go on to win gold, in the Flyweight category.

Russell returned a hero for Ireland and after boxing he turned his hand to photography and got a job working for the Irish News newspaper.

Absolutely devastated that my friend, colleague and champion Hugh Russell has passed away today. Things won't be the same without you. Rest in peace Champ pic.twitter.com/FiI5tAcQvk — Mal McCann (@MalMccann) October 13, 2023

Paul McConville, the newspaper's sports editor, said of Russell on Friday: 'Champion boxer and top-class photographer but a friend and colleague who was always on hand to lend some sage advice or lighten the mood with a wise crack and that cheeky grin. RIP Champ.'

Russell was also known as 'the great son of Belfast' and 'Little Red' due to his explouts at the games.

