GAA preview: Kilkenny face Wexford and Dublin take on Mayo

This weekend sees the Allianz Football League Round 2 and Hurling League Round Three.

There are some interesting matchups with the likes of Mayo vs Dublin in football and Kilkenny vs Wexford in hurling.

Elsewhere, in the Allianz Football League 2 Armagh take on Meath while Fermanagh face Kildare.

On Sunday, there is a good lineup in the Football League 1 with Monaghan taking on Kerry, Connacht rival's Roscommon and Galway facing off and Derry playing Tyrone.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, in the Hurling League 1, Kilkenny take on Wexford while Offaly face Waterford on Sunday.

Here is the full list of fixtures:

Saturday February 3rd

Allianz Football League Division one

Mayo vs Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 7:30pm, RTÉ 2.

Advertisement

Allianz Football League Division two

Armagh vs Meath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6:00pm.

Fermanagh vs Kildare, Brewster Park, 6:00pm, BBC iPlayer.

Allianz Football League Division three

Advertisement

Down vs Limerick, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6:00pm.

Allianz Football League Division four

Carlow vs Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 6:00pm.

Wexford vs Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6:00pm.

PREVIEW: There are some big match-ups in Round 2 of the Allianz Football League this weekend. #GAABelong #AllianzLeagues — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 2, 2024

Allianz Hurling League Division one

Galway vs Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2:00pm.

Dublin vs Tipperary, Parnell Park, 2:30pm on TG4.

Allianz Hurling League Division three

Sligo vs Cavan, Markievicz Park, 2:00pm.

Lancashire vs Longford, Abbottstown - GAA Centre Of Excellence, 1:00pm.

Warwickshire vs Leitrim, Páirc Na HÉireann, Birmingham, 2:00pm.

Very Camogie League Division Two

Kilkenny vs Wexford, Graiguenamanagh GAA, 12:00pm.

Clare vs Tipperary, Meelick, 2:00pm.

Galway vs Cork, Kinvara, 2:00pm.

Sunday, February 4th

Allianz Football League Division one

Monaghan vs Kerry, Clones, 1:00pm on TG4.

Roscommon vs Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2:00pm.

Derry vs Tyrone, Celtic Park, 3:45pm on TG4.

Allianz Football League Division two

Louth vs Cork, DEFY Pairc Mhuire, Ardee, 1:00pm.

Cavan vs Donegal, Kingspan Breffini, 16:00pm

Allianz Football League Division three

Sligo vs Wicklow, Markievicz Park, 1:00pm.

Antrim vs Offaly, Corrigan Park, 2:00pm.

Westmeath vs Clare, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2:00pm.

Allianz Football League Division four

Leitrim vs London, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 1:00pm.

Longford vs Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2:00pm

Lidl Ladies National Football league Division One

Armagh vs Galway, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2:00pm.

Mayo vs Dublin, Ballina Stephenites, 2:00pm.

Waterford vs Meath, Fraher Field, 2:00pm.

Lidl Ladies National Football league Division One

Tyrone vs Monaghan, Moortown, 2:00pm.

Laois vs Tipperary, Crettyard GAA Club, 2:00pm.

Donegal vs Westmeath, Letterkenny, 2:00pm.

Cavan vs Kildare, Rory O'Moore Park Belturbet, 2:00pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division one

Wexford vs Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 17:00pm.

Cork vs Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7:30pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division two

Down vs Kerry, Ballycran, 1:00pm.

Donegal vs Derry, Letterkenny, 2:30pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division three

Cavan vs Louth, Kingspan Breffni, 2:00pm.

Leitrim vs Fermanagh, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2:00pm.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.