GAA: This weekend's club championship fixtures

There's GAA action around the country this weekend as county and provincial club championships continue.

Among the stand-out games is the meeting of Munster heavyweights Ballygunner, who meet Cork's Sarfields in the province's Senior Hurling quarter-final.

Meanwhile, all four Leinster Senior Football quarter-finals are down for decision, with reigning All-Ireland club champions Kilmacud Crokes first into battle on Saturday evening, facing Éire Óg from Carlow.

Here are all the senior club championship fixtures taking across the weekend...

Leinster SFC quarter-finals:

Éire Óg (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Cullen Park, Saturday, 7.45 pm - Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 7.30 pm

Blessington (Wicklow) v Ardee St Mary's (Louth), Aughrim, Sunday, 2 pm

Naas (Kildare) v Summerhill (Offaly), Hawkfield, Sunday, 2 pm

Emmet Óg Killoe (Longford) v St Loman's Mullingar (Westmeath), Pearse Park, Sunday, 2 pm

Munster SHC quarter-finals:

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Walsh Park, Sunday, 1.30 pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 1 pm

Ulster SFC:

Derrgonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Brester Park, Sunday, 3.45 pm

Galway SFC Final:

Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn, Pearse Stadium, Sunday, 2 pm

Kerry SFC Final:

Mid Kerry v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Sunday, 3.30 pm - Live coverage on TG4 from 3.10 pm

Limerick SFC Final:

Adare v Newcastlewest, Gaelic Grounds, Sunday, 2 pm

