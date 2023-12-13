Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

I have to improve the team – Erik ten Hag

I have to improve the team – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag applauds the Manchester United fans, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag accepts he has to make the team better but he also called on the players to shoulder more responsibility.

A 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich saw United’s European football ended by a bottom-place finish in their group with their lowest points return and highest number of defeats – both four.

“We know we want to be more consistent; me as a manager I have to improve the team and guide them and the players have to take the responsibility,” he told TNT Sports.

Erik ten Hag, centre, after defeat to Bayern Munich
Erik ten Hag saw his team knocked out of Europe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Advertisement

Asked whether he looked back on the European campaign with regret he added: “Not with regret. We want to be in it and the target was always to be in it over winter.

“We didn’t make it and we have to accept it and learn from it.

“But we played good football in the Champions League: Rasmus Hojlund scored five times and he has to take that belief into the Premier League.

Advertisement

“That counts for the whole team, to take some good performances in the Premier League as we want to be back in the Champions League again and so we have to qualify from the League.”

By Carl Markham

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford man who last saw his missing brother 76 years ago still prays for a reunion

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 2

Sam Thompson reunites with Zara McDermott after I’m A Celebrity win

 By Beat News
News 3

Man caught having sex with cow, escapes punishment in court

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement