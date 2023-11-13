In pictures: Football world says farewell as Sir Bobby Charlton is laid to rest
Former Manchester United player Roy Keane arrives ahead of the funeral service for Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester Cathedral, Manchester. Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton died aged 86 in October. Charlton scored 249 goals for Manchester United, and helped them win three league titles, an FA Cup, and the European Cup in 1968. At international level, he was a part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966. Picture date: Monday November 13, 2023.
A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.
The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.