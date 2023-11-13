Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

In pictures: Football world says farewell as Sir Bobby Charlton is laid to rest

In pictures: Football world says farewell as Sir Bobby Charlton is laid to rest
Former Manchester United player Roy Keane arrives ahead of the funeral service for Sir Bobby Charlton at Manchester Cathedral, Manchester. Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton died aged 86 in October. Charlton scored 249 goals for Manchester United, and helped them win three league titles, an FA Cup, and the European Cup in 1968. At international level, he was a part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966. Picture date: Monday November 13, 2023.
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.

Floral tributes were left outside Old Trafford ahead of the funeral procession (David Davies/PA)
Floral tributes were left outside Old Trafford ahead of the funeral procession (David Davies/PA)
Advertisement

Sir Alex Ferguson and former Manchester United chief executive David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson and former Manchester United chief executive David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Former Manchester United players Paddy Crerand (centre) and Andy Cole (right) arrive at Manchester Cathedral (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Former Manchester United players Paddy Crerand (centre) and Andy Cole (right) at Manchester Cathedral (Andy Kelvin/PA)

The funeral procession arrives outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
The funeral procession arrives outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

Former Liverpool player Alan Kennedy arrives (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Former Liverpool player Alan Kennedy arrives (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Advertisement

The funeral procession passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
The funeral procession passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

A view of The United Trinity Statue of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
A view of the United Trinity Statue of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the funeral service
The Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate was also in attendance (Andy Kelvin/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate was also in attendance (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Advertisement

As was former Manchester United captain Roy Keane (Andy Kelvin/PA)
As was former Manchester United captain Roy Keane (Andy Kelvin/PA)By PA Sport Staff
Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Carlow homeowner stops burglar in broad daylight

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Disappointment at absence of Christmas lights switch-on

 By Beat News
News 3

Waterford Takeaway shortlisted for Just Eat Awards

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement