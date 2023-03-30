Play Button
Play Button
Sport

Ireland Team named to play France in TikTok Women's Six Nations

Ireland Team named to play France in TikTok Women's Six Nations
Ireland Women's Rugby Media Conference and Training Session 28 March 2023; Ireland players, from right, Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg OLeary, and Hannah OConnor during a Ireland Women's Rugby squad training session at IRFU High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against France at Musgrave Park.

In total, he has made five changes to the starting 15 for the fixture, while two uncapped players are named on the bench.

Advertisement

Vicky Irwin and Dannah O'Brien are selected to start in the Ireland backline, with the latter starting at out-half.

The trio of Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird are all named in the pack.

Kathryn Buggy and Clara Nielson are in line to make their Ireland debuts off the bench.

Advertisement

The back three remains unchanged with Méabh Deely continuing at fullback. Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan are named on the wings. Irwin comes into the midfield to partner Aoife Dalton, in place of the injured Enya Breen.

Advertisement

O'Brien is promoted off the bench for her first Six Nations start at out-half, with her Leinster team-mate Molly Scuffil-McCabe retained at scrum-half.

The brilliant Linda Djougang switches to loosehead to pack down alongside Neve Jones and Haney.

Captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan make up the second-row pairing, with Dorothy Wall joined in the back row by Nic a Bháird at number eight and Moore at openside flanker.

Speaking ahead of this mammoth fixture, McWilliams said: "Last week was a disappointing start to the campaign for us but we turned the page quickly and were honest with ourselves.

"We know this journey is going to take time and require patience, and we are working hard as a group to learn those lessons and make positive progress every time we step on the field.

"Saturday is another opportunity for us to do that and returning to Musgrave Park is an exciting prospect for us all.

"The support of our home crowd, family and friends is so important to us, and with the backing of the Irish people, we can make strides in the right direction."

Saturday's match gets underway at 3.15 pm at Musgrave Park and tickets can still be purchased here.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (61) is first recorded death from 'killer' plant fungus spores

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Four charged by Gardaí after 38 dogs found living in inhumane conditions

 By Beat News
News 3

Ex Wilson’s Hospital School principal says Enoch Burke’s chapel ‘outburst’ was ‘disrespectful’

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement