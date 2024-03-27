Play Button
John O'Shea says he's ready for full-time gig following last game as Interim Manager

Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea will take charge of Saturday's friendly against Belgium, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
John O’Shea claimed last night that he was ready and capable of being a full-time manager.

The Waterford football legend's interim stewardship of the Republic of Ireland came to an end last night with a 1-nil defeat to Switzerland at the Aviva.

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham claimed earlier this month that a permanent Republic of Ireland manager will be appointed in early April.

O'Shea says he's ready for a full-time job - be it with Ireland or another team.

"For me  the full focus was the two games .

[I wanted to] "Enjoy the moment, learn from, really understand it, learn about myself in terms of how I cope with the situation with the games, and learn if I want to do it more.

"The emphatic answer for me would be - yes - but where that is - let's wait and see," he told a press conference following last night's friendly.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

