Charles Leclerc fastest in final practice session at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has gone fastest in the final practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

World champion Max Verstappen went second quickest, while Lewis Hamilton was third.

McLaren's Lando Norris is hopeful he can continue to challenge Max Verstappen this season.

The British driver is in good form going into this afternoon's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after a maiden F1 victory in Miami a couple of weeks ago. The World Champion also backs his rival's ability.

Qualifying takes place this afternoon.

