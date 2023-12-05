Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels secure Leinster Hurling title

Leinster hurling success has been secured for the dominant Kilkenny club, O’Loughlin Gaels.

O’Loughlin Gaels are celebrating this week as the latest Leinster Champions.

The club held off a strong Na Fianna side in the AIB Leinster Club Hurling Championship Final.

The encounter in Croke Park on Saturday (Dec 2nd) saw the sides level on a number of occasions.

However, a free from Captain Mark Bergin in stoppage time was the difference at the final whistle.

The final score: O’Loughlins 0-22, Na Fianna 1-18.

Captain Mark Bergin will be leading the Team of Champions into the Club at 8:50pm. Be there to welcome our heroes home 💪 pic.twitter.com/3753O3XVus — OLoughlin Gaels Gaa (@oloughlingaels) December 2, 2023

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the tremendous win with one simply saying: "Fantastic game of hurling, congrats."

Another online user wrote: "Well done lads. Kilkenny will be rocking tonight. Congratulations and continues success to all involved!".

"Huge congratulations to all the team & backroom team. Fantastic result. Just brilliant", wrote another fan.

A massive win for O'Loughlins that now sees them move on to an All-Ireland semi-final.

They'll face either Cushendall (Antrim) or Slaughtneill (Derry) on Saturday week.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Waterford's Ballygunner secured Munster Hurling title success over Clonlara of Clare. The final score was Ballygunner 2-24 Clonlara 0-15.

Camogie

Galway's Sarsfields will play Dicksboro of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship final.

The Galway champions got past their namesakes from Cork by 2-10 to 1-06 in Mallow

Dicksboro had to come from behind to beat Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim by 2-13 to 1-10.

