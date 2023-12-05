Play Button
Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels secure Leinster Hurling title

AIB GAA Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 2/12/2023 O'Loughlin Gaels vs Na Fianna O’Loughlin Gaels Owen Wall in action against Na Fianna's Liam Rushe Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Leinster hurling success has been secured for the dominant Kilkenny club, O’Loughlin Gaels.

O’Loughlin Gaels are celebrating this week as the latest Leinster Champions.

The club held off a strong Na Fianna side in the AIB Leinster Club Hurling Championship Final.

The encounter in Croke Park on Saturday (Dec 2nd) saw the sides level on a number of occasions.

However, a free from Captain Mark Bergin in stoppage time was the difference at the final whistle.

The final score: O’Loughlins 0-22, Na Fianna 1-18.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the tremendous win with one simply saying: "Fantastic game of hurling, congrats."

Another online user wrote: "Well done lads. Kilkenny will be rocking tonight. Congratulations and continues success to all involved!".

"Huge congratulations to all the team & backroom team. Fantastic result. Just brilliant", wrote another fan.

A massive win for O'Loughlins that now sees them move on to an All-Ireland semi-final.

They'll face either Cushendall (Antrim) or Slaughtneill (Derry) on Saturday week.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Waterford's Ballygunner secured Munster Hurling title success over Clonlara of Clare. The final score was Ballygunner 2-24 Clonlara 0-15.

Camogie

Galway's Sarsfields will play Dicksboro of Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Camogie Club Championship final.

The Galway champions got past their namesakes from Cork by 2-10 to 1-06 in Mallow

Dicksboro had to come from behind to beat Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim by 2-13 to 1-10.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

