South East Club celebrates historical win

Ballygunner of Waterford have won their third Munster Club Hurling title on the bounce.

They were no match for Clonlara of Clare who came up short with the final score Ballygunner 2-24 Clonlara 0-15.

The Waterford men claimed the honours in Semple Stadium in Tipperary.

Fans have been soaking up the success with people taking to social media to share their thoughts.

"Congrats to Ballygunner - to Darragh and his team. All Ireland Club Champions again????.... Let's hope so. Best of luck in the ongoing campaign", wrote one Déise fan.

Another supporter said: "The Ballygunner talent from youth to adult is immense; have to admire anything, like a team, club or culture changing the standard, be that of the game, or other aspects, for the better that others have to then follow or lead. Congrats to all who put in the unseen hours & miles!".

One user simple wrote: "Different class."

Deputy Matt Shanahan was also in attendance on a frost December night.

He took to his social media to say: "Munster Champions again. Great interplay. Up the gunners!".

Scorers for Ballygunner

Two first-half goals in the space of five minutes from Dessie Hutchinson and a wonderful team move finished by Kevin Mahony opened up a gap which grew to 13 points by the final whistle in front of 2,981 fans.

Pauric Mahony 0-10

Kevin Mahony 1-4

Dessie Hutchinson 1-1

Peter Hogan 0-4

Patrick Fitzgerald 0-2

Harry Ruddle, Mick Mahony, Conor Sheahan 0-1 each

Club Success

The club holds Waterford Senior Hurling titles for the following years: 1966, 1967, 1968, 1992,1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2011 2014, 2015,2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

They are one of the main powers in Waterford hurling, winning numerous underage titles and also regularly winning the senior title.

After breaking records in Waterford and in Munster, Ballygunner will take on Galway champions St Thomas' in the All Ireland semi final on the weekend of December 16/17.

The very best of luck to the Ballygunner team as they progress to the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship!

Elsewhere over the weekend, the Ulster Hurling title is going to Antrim.

Cushendall have beaten Slaughtneil by 0-20 to 2-10 in the final.

And St Brigids of Roscommon beat Galway's Corofin 1-13 to 2-5 in the Connacht Football Championship final at Dr Hyde Park.

