Newcastle condemn racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock

Newcastle condemn racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock
Newcastle's Joe Willock was targeted on social media, © PA Archive/PA Images
Newcastle have condemned the racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock on social media following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner ended the Gunners’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Willock revealed the abuse he had been sent on Instagram and urged the platform to find those responsible.

“Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal,” a Newcastle statement read.

“Our message is clear. There is no room for racism in football or society.

“We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.”

Kick It Out said in a statement: “We send our support to Newcastle’s Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes after they became the latest players to be targeted with disgusting racial abuse on social media.

“Sadly, this has been an almost weekly occurrence this season, and the costs on players’ mental health are huge. That is why the new Online Safety Act must click into gear as soon as possible so that players are better protected.

“Social media companies cannot continue to allow this to happen without consequence, but they can offer better safeguards right now.”

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

