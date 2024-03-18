Play Button
Nottingham Forest docked four points for Premier League financial rules breach

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points from their Premier League tally, © PA Wire/PA Images
Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The deduction drops Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.

The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £ 105 million over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £ 22 million per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

