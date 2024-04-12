Ole Gunnar Solskjaer new favourite for Ireland job

The FAI's protracted search for a new Republic of Ireland manager has taken a new twist with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now the bookies' favourite to succeed Stephen Kenny.

It has been a difficult search, with previous favourites Lee Carsley, Gus Poyet and Anthony Barry all turning down the position. To worsen matters, Carsley and Barry reportedly rejected two offers.

Manchester United legend Solskjaer, 51, has been out of work since his time at Old Trafford came to an end in 2022.

While things soured for the Norwegian towards the end, he did have some success, securing third and second-placed Premier League finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

World stage

Advertisement

He also led United on a number of cup runs and a Europa League final, which they lost on penalties to Villarreal.

Solskjaer's teams are known for playing an attacking brand of football, and counterattacking effectively when needed, both attributes that would appeal to Ireland fans.

He is by far the biggest name to be linked to the post so far.

Like all other bookies, Solskjaer's odds to be the next Ireland manager have plummeted from 80/1 to 3/10 with Betfair.

Advertisement

Solskjaer's former teammate and close friend Roy Keane has also been linked with the Ireland job.

On his recent return to Instagram, Keane posted a picture of himself with Solskjaer captioned: "Dm us if you're looking to hire a manager."

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

However, a reunion with Keane as Solskjaer's assistant seems unlikely.

Reports have indicated John O'Shea, who served as interim manager for friendlies against Switzerland and Belgium, and was the favourite for the job before Solskjaer, could stay on as assistant.

Along with United, Solskjaer has also managed the club's reserves, his boyhood club Molde, and Cardiff City.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.