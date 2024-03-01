John O'Shea confirms March coaching team

Republic of Ireland Interim MNT Head Coach John O'Shea has confirmed the rest of his coaching and performance team for the March international fixtures against Belgium and Switzerland.

Former Ireland manager Brian Kerr set to join the March camp as Technical Advisor

Former Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan joins as assistant coach as well as goalkeeper coach Rene Gilmartin

Martin Doyle comes up from the U-21s as Damien Doyle and Stephen Rice continue their roles for the March camp

O'Shea, who will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, has confirmed former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, who was previously in charge for 33 matches between 2003 to 2005, will work with the coaching team as a Technical Advisor throughout the March window.



Former Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan, who won 91 caps for his country, will also join the team as an assistant coach whilst current Ipswich Town and Ireland U-21 goalkeeper coach Rene Gilmartin will support the senior team for the March internationals. Rene is joined by analyst Martin Doyle will also step up from the U-21’s set-up to support the team.



Athletic Performance Coach Damien Doyle and Analyst Stephen Rice will continue to support the team for the March internationals.

"We're delighted"

"We're delighted to confirm the coaching and support performance team for the March internationals," said Interim MNT Head Coach John O'Shea.



"Brian brings with him a wealth of experience we'll be able tap into during the camp and his passion for Irish football and the Ireland national team is well known and will be a welcome addition to the group.



"Glenn was an unbelievable servant for his country during his distinguished playing career and we'll be delighted to welcome him back into the international fold as a coach, having recently spent time with the Ireland U16s during the Victory Shield.



"Rene Gilmartin steps up from the Ireland U21s set-up where he has worked since 2019 and so crucially, already has a great relationship with our current goalkeeper group."

FAI Media

