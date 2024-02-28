Waterford's John O’Shea appointed Interim Head Coach of Men’s National Team

The Football Association of Ireland has appointed John O’Shea as interim Head Coach of the Men’s National Team.

O’Shea will lead the Men’s National Team on an interim basis for the two friendly international matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March.

John O’Shea, who won 118 caps for Ireland and is third on the all-time list of appearances, will rejoin the FAI having been an assistant coach under Stephen Kenny and worked as the U21 assistant manager to Jim Crawford. O’Shea also has coaching experience in domestic football with Reading, Stoke City and most recently Birmingham City.

John will be supported by Paddy McCarthy as assistant coach throughout the March window.

Former defender Paddy McCarthy currently works for Crystal Palace as an assistant coach having made over 130 appearances for the Eagles during his playing career and has also been caretaker manager twice for the London club.

Dublin-native McCarthy played under-age football for Ireland up until U21 level and received one senior call-up for a friendly against South Africa in 2009, where he was an unused substitute.

The FAI can also confirm that an announcement for the permanent Head Coach of the Men’s National Team will be made in early April.

Head Coach John O’Shea said: "I'm delighted to return to the senior men's coaching staff as Interim Head Coach for the two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window. As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support.

“I've got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results."

FAI Marc Canham Director of Football said: “We’re delighted to announce John and Paddy as interim Head Coach and Assistant Coach for the March fixtures. John has developed a strong level of excellent coaching experience across both domestic and international football and has recently been involved at both U21 and senior level with Ireland alongside his considerable achievements as an international player and in his club career. John knows this group of players extremely well and with the support and expertise of Paddy, we believe this team are the right choice for the interim period.

"Paddy has fantastic experience as a coach and is a great addition to the staff, alongside his current role at Crystal Palace, his experience will prove invaluable to John and the team for these next two matches.

"We are also pleased to confirm that the process for the appointment of a new Men’s Head Coach is near completion and we are looking forward to announce that appointment in April. For now, the focus is on the upcoming matches against Belgium and Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium and supporting John and his team as they prepare for the games.”

