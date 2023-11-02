Premier League October Manager & Player of the Month nominees released

The Premier League has released the nominees for both Manager and Player of the Month for October.

Tottenham Head Coach Ange Postecoglou will look to secure a third Manager of the Month award on the spin as his Spurs side remains top of the Premier League. The Aussie oversaw three wins from three in October to leave his side two points ahead of rivals Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City as Spurs' shock start continues.

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is also nominated following an October that saw the Gunners finally get one over on Pep Guardiola, as well as a late fightback to draw at Stamford Bridge and a 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United.

The lineup is completed by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. Klopp's side kept pace with the top end following a draw and two wins in October and Villa's revival under Emery continued as they also claimed seven points from a possible nine.

Advertisement

Player Nominations

There are also six stars up for the Player of the Month award for October.

Advertisement

Cuti Romero has been key at the back for Spurs' flying start and he looks to follow James Maddison and Heung Min Son as the month's top player as the Lilywhites go for three double awards in a row.

Declan Rice has greatly improved Arsenal's midfield and rewarding the faith shown in him earns him a nomination alongside Liverpool's main man Mo Salah who bagged five goals in the month.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz joins his manager on the awards list following the Villans' sparkling form. There's also a nod for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo who has been pivotal for the Bees in Ivan Toney's absence and Wolves electric winger Pedro Neto completes the list with the Portuguese winger back to his best.

The winners will be announced in the middle of this month.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.