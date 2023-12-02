Premier League Preview - Newcastle vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Wolves and the rest

With no early kick-off, all twenty teams in the Premier League will be hoping to take advantage of the extra hours of recovery.

At 3 pm, Arsenal will hope to push their advantage over Man City to four points.

The Gunners take on Wolves at the Emirates but Mikel Arteta is not thinking about any title run yet.

"All the preparation and focus has been on what we have to do to win the game" (against Wolves).

Wolves have had an excellent start to the season and have already taken big scalps against Man City and Tottenham.

Wolves are without midfield duo Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, who will both miss this game through suspension.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) misses out after limping off in the 3-2 defeat to Fulham and Pedro Neto (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Arsenal have no new injury worries following the 6-0 win over Lens in midweek.

Fabio Vieira is suspended whilst Thomas Partey (muscle), Jurrien Timber (knee), and Emile Smith Rowe (knee) all remain out.

Relegation Six Pointer

Burnley host Sheffield United at 3 pm also.

Vincent Kompany's side are rooted to the bottom of the league on four points and are yet to win a home game this season.

They do have a good run of home form against today's opponents, winning four of the last five meetings at Turf Moor.

Sheffield United remain inside the relegation zone, just a point ahead of Everton and Burnley.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oliver McBurnie are closing in on a return to the starting XI for Sheffield United. Both played in the second half of the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Manuel Benson (fitness), Arijanet Muric (infection), and Lyle Foster (mental health) all remain unavailable for Burnley.

Climbing

Luton will look to continue the good form that saw them pick up four points from three tough games in November.

A late Luis Diaz goal denied them a famous win over Liverpool as the game finished 1-1.

They also fell just short against Man Utd at Old Trafford by 1 goal to 0 before beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

Brentford lie in 11th on sixteen points following a mixed start to the season.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (leg), Rico Henry (knee), and Ivan Toney (suspended) all remain on the sidelines for Brentford.

Nathan Collins (ankle) is also a doubt, as is Mathias Jensen (adductor) but Mads Roerslev has been passed fit.

Luton has Issa Kabore back this weekend after he missed the win over Crystal Palace with a concussion.

Toffees in trouble

In the 5.30 pm start, Everton travel to Nottingham Forest following their 3-0 defeat to Man Utd at Goodison Park.

The loss compounded the terrible week for the Toffees after it was announced they would incur a ten-point deduction for breaking financial rules.

That saw them drop into the relegation zone in a cruel blow for Sean Dyche's side who had performed brilliantly to gain fourteen points in the first quarter of the season.

Indeed, they were ahead of today's hosts before the deduction.

Forest have been on the wrong side of two five-goal thrillers in their last two outings.

They fell 3-2 to Brighton at home last weekend and lost on the same scoreline away at West Ham before the international break.

Forest should welcome back Ibrahim Sangare into the squad following an illness that kept him out of the defeat to Brighton.

Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) remains out for three months after groin surgery.

Amadou Onana (calf) is “unlikely” to make the squad despite making progress in his recovery.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been training away from the first team to preserve him for a busy week of action but is expected to start.

European Places

Newcastle and Manchester United face off at 8 pm in Saturday's late kick-off.

Both sides suffered tough draws during the week in the Champions League.

Newcastle saw a controversial penalty given against them in their game away at PSG to deny them all three points in the Group of Death.

Meanwhile, Man Utd imploded and threw away a 3-1 lead against Galatasaray, largely thanks to some howlers from Andre Onana.

In the league table, United are just a point ahead of Newcastle but have struggled away to the Magpies in recent years.

Mason Mount's absence has helped open the door for 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, who excelled in last weekend's 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park and was impressive again in Istanbul.

For Newcastle Elliot Anderson (back), Harvey Barnes (foot), Sven Botman (knee), Dan Burn (back), Sean Longstaff (ankle), Javier Manquillo (groin), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Matt Targett (hamstring), Joe Willock (Achilles), Callum Wilson (hamstring) all remain out as well as the long term suspension for Sandro Tonali.

It should be an entertaining affair at St. James' Park with both sides looking to leapfrog Spurs into fifth place.

