Record number of anti-doping testing carried out last year

9 April 2024; Sport Ireland Anti-Doping has today published its Annual Report for 2023, during which a record number of tests were carried out, pictured are, from left, Sport Ireland intelligence and investigations officer Michael Heffernan, anti-doping committee chairperson Roger OConnor, Sport Ireland chief executive officer Dr Úna May, WADA director of intelligence and investigations Gunther Younger and Sport Ireland director of anti-doping and ethics Cólleen Devine ORourke at the launch of the anti-doping annual report 2023 at Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
A record amount of anti-doping testing was carried out in 2023, according to figures published by Sport Ireland, with 1,826 samples collected with 1,595 tests in total.

The Sports Ireland Anti Doping report shows testing carried out in 12 countries across 32 different sports.

The 1,826 figure was made up of urine, blood serum, blood Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) and Dried Blood Spot (DBS) samples collected.

There were 217 tests from the IRFU, 212 tests from Rowing Ireland, and 171 tests from Cycling Ireland.

The report noted there was one anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) reported in 2023, with an additional ADRV pending.

Sport Ireland chief executive, Dr Úna May said the figures from the 2023 annual report reflect the "dedication and innovation" of the body's anti-doping unit.

"Dried blood spot testing and paperless testing have improved the efficiency of the programme, and in 2023 we strengthened our investigative capabilities by finalising a data sharing agreement with An Garda Siochána,"

She added that "education and awareness remain integral to the programme’s continued progress and success".

Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne added: "Partnership and collaboration continue to be at the forefront in anti-doping at a national, EU, and international level.

"The excellent work being carried out by the Sport Ireland Anti-Doping Unit educates and increases the awareness of our national governing bodies and Irish athletes, reflecting the collective commitment to the clean sport agenda."

By Michael Bolton

