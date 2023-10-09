Robbie Keane takes shelter in panic room before fleeing Israel

The unprecedented attack from Hamas on Israel forced Robbie Keane and Rory Delap to flee the country.

The former Republic of Ireland internationals are working for Maccabi Tel Aviv, where Keane is manager and Delap is assistant.

According to TalkSport, the pair sheltered for hours in a panic room before managing to flee the country for Greece.

Maccabi were due to play Hapoel Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon, with all games in the region now postponed indefinitely.

Advertisement

The club currently sit at the top of the league after five games.

A statement from the club read: “The Maccabi Tel Aviv club, its managers, players and employees give strength to the security forces, the residents of the south and of all Israel in these difficult times.

"Please listen to the instructions of security forces and stay safe.”

At a press conference after his appointment, Keane said "I don't want to get into politics" after he was asked about his decision to take the role in Israel.

Advertisement

"I don't want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it, I certainly don't want to get into politics. I'm here as a football man and someone that loves the game, so I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question."

The Israeli government formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack.

The declaration came as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The toll has passed 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Advertisement

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.