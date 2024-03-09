Saturday sport: England end Ireland's Grand Slam hopes, Man United beat Everton

Rugby

Marcus Smith slotted a last-minute drop goal as England ended Ireland’s double Grand Slam dream with a tight 23-22 win on Saturday in Twickenham.

Ireland will feel aggrieved after the officials appeared to miss a bad tackle on Jack Conan late on, but it was England's best attacking display for years as they took the Six Nations championship to the final round.

After Scotland’s shock loss to Italy, Ireland knew victory would give them the title with a round to spare and set them up for back to back Grand Slams.

They looked on course with a 12-8 half-time lead via four Jack Crowley penalties despite England scoring the only try through Ollie Lawrence.

Ireland surged 17-8 ahead thanks to James Lowe's try early in the second-half, but England replied with tries by George Furbank and Ben Earl to edge three points clear heading into the final quarter.

A second Lowe try put Ireland back in front, only for replacement fly-half Smith to send Twickenham wild at the death. Ireland have 16 points, with England, who visit France next week, second on 12. Scotland, who come to Dublin next week, have 11.

Soccer

Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both scored from the penalty spot at Old Trafford.

Three games are approaching half-time, with Crystal Palace 1-nil up away to Luton.

Sheffield United lead Bournemouth by the same margin at the Vitality.

And it's goalless at Molineux between Wolves and Fulham.

Arsenal will move to the top of the table if they beat Brentford from half five at the Emirates.

The new SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division season is underway.

It is goalless approaching full-time between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park.

DLR Waves hold a 1-nil lead against Shamrock Rovers approaching half-time, while there's a 5pm start for the match between Cork City and Peamount United.

At 6pm, Wexford Youths host Bohemians and this evening at 7:30pm it's Athlone Town versus Galway United.

In the men's Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers go away to Sligo Rovers for a 7:45pm start.

GAA

Tipperary beat Cork in the early game in Division 1A of the Very Camogie Leagues.

It finished 2-10 to 1-10 in favour of Tipp.

Elsewhere, Galway were 1-12 to nine points winners over Kilkenny, while Waterford hammered Clare by 2-16 to eight points.

Golf

Tom McKibbin is four shots off the lead after a third round of 69 at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

He's 16-under-par overall, with Matteo Manassero the leader on 20-under.

Shane Lowry is in a tie for the lead ahead of tonight's third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The Offaly man is on seven-under-par alongside five other players and tees off at 6.40pm Irish time.

Seamus Power is one-over through four holes, while Rory McIlroy has just tee'd off from one-under.

Stephanie Meadow will go into the final round at the Blue Bay LPGA event in China on eight-under-par.

The Antrim woman is four shots off the lead, with Lydia Ko among those at the head of the field.

Boxing

Martin McDonagh is out of the Olympic Qualifier in Italy.

He lost on a split decision to Denis Lapytov in the last 16 of the super heavyweight division. Grainne Walsh is in action when she faces Kenyan welterweight Asiko Anyango.

Motorsport

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen starts on pole for this evening's Saudi Arabia F-1 Grand Prix.

He is joined on the front row by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

By Kenneth Fox

