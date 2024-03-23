Saturday Sport: John O'Shea takes charge of Ireland for first time

In a busy day of sport, Ireland's women get their Six Nations campaign underway, while John O'Shea takes charge of Ireland for the first time.

Here is the latest on all of Saturday's action.

Soccer

John O’Shea takes interim charge of the Republic of Ireland for the first time this evening.

They play a Belgium side shorn of a host of front-line players in a friendly at the Aviva.

Kick-off is at 5:00.

Ireland’s under-17s have it all to do to retain hope of qualifying for this summer’s European Championships.

Colin O'Brien's side currently trail their German counterparts by 2-0 in Portugal.

The Avenir Sports All-Island Cup gets underway today, with WPD champions Peamount hosting Linfield in Group A.

In Group B, Cork City host Wexford Youths.

DLR Waves play Crusaders in Group C, while Shamrock Rovers go to Treaty United.

There's a Connacht derby in Group D with Sligo Rovers playing Galway United.

Rugby

Ireland begin their Women’s Six Nations campaign away to France this afternoon.

Scott Bemand's side will hope for a major improvement on last year's tournament, where they took home the wooden spoon.

Bemand is encouraged by what he has seen from the squad ahead of the Championship:

That game gets underway in Le Mans at 2:15.

Following that match-up, Wales face Scotland at Cardiff’s Arms Park.

Richie Murphy’s temporary stewardship of Ulster begins this lunchtime.

They're away to the Sharks in the URC from 1:00.

Connacht welcome the Emirates Lions to Galway from 5.15.

Prop Ed Byrne makes his 100th Leinster appearance in tonight’s game away to Zebre.

GAA

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts the first of this weekend’s Allianz Hurling League semi-finals this evening.

Limerick take on Kilkenny, with throw-in at 4.30.

The battle against the drop hogs the attention in the final round of Division 2 fixtures in the Allianz Football League.

Louth need only a draw with the already-relegated Kildare in Newbridge to preserve their status.

Fermanagh need a win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni, while hoping Kildare do them a favour.

Cork play Armagh, and Donegal face Meath.

