Sauber driver Charles Leclerc set the quickest time in a rain-affected final practice session for the German Grand Prix.

Following an overnight downpour at Hockenheim, the heavens opened again in the minutes before the one-hour running.

A number of drivers completed one exploratory lap before returning to their garages with the risk of car damage too high in the slippery conditions.

But, as the rain eased in the closing stages, Leclerc took to the damp track to post a best effort of one minute and 34.577 seconds.

Leclerc’s Sauber team-mate Marcus Ericsson and Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin completed an unlikely top three, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel fourth.

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas were among 11 of the 20 runners who did not set a competitive time.

Speculation before final practice suggested Hamilton would be unable to take part due to being unwell, but a Mercedes spokesperson told Press Association Sport that the Englishman is not ill, and is fit to participate for the remainder of the weekend.

Hamilton, eight points behind Vettel in the championship, will return for qualifying which is scheduled to get underway at 2pm Irish time.

