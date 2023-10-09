Schumacher 'without hope'

A grim health update regarding the former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher reveals his condition is 'without hope', according to Extra.ie.

The status of the 7 time world champion's health has been kept quiet since his skiing accident in December 2013.

Almost 10 years later, a family friend has come forward with the first health update on the driver in many years. Schumacher was put in to a medically induced coma after the accident in the French Alps. Although he was released from hospital 9 years ago, he has not been seen in public since his accident.

Racing journalist and friend, Roger Benoit admitted to a Swiss newspaper that the 54-year-old has little hope of recovery. The Schumacher family are without hope of him getting better. This follows an interview with Michael Schumacher's son Mick last year, who said "I would give anything to talk to dad."

Having previously driven in F1 for Haas Motorsport, Mick is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren.

This weekend's Qatar Grand Prix was dubbed 'dangerous' by fans and drivers alike after many of the drivers suffered heat-related illness.