South East Secondary Schools in All Ireland Final Action

All Ireland Final Days don't come around too often, especially at the secondary school level with the competition so intense.

It is a huge day for both Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School and St. Mary's Secondary School from New Ross who play their All-Ireland Finals this afternoon.

Our Lady of Lourdes takes on Our Lady's Secondary School from Templemore County Tipperary at noon in Johnstown, Kilkenny.

St. Mary's take on St Raphaels Loughrea of Galway with throw-in at 1 pm in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Both schools will be hoping to bring camogie success to the Model County.

St. Mary’s took no chances in O’Kennedy Park during their semi-final as they powered past Dominican College from Dublin and into the All-Ireland Schools Senior ‘B’ camogie final.

Kayla Reddy (Rathnure, 1-3), Leah Ryan (St. Mullins, joint-capt., 0-4); Ava Dunphy (Mullinavat, 2-1), Aoibheann Byrne (Rathnure, 3-1) did the majority of the damage on that occasion but it was a fantastic display from every player.

St. Mary’s 6-12 Dominican College 1-10 was the final score and the girls will hope to perform at the same level today.

Our Lady of Lourdes also had a comprehensive victory in their semi-final.

Laura Doherty, a Glenmore clubwoman and Kilkenny County Minor was back doing damage when OLOL hosted Assumption Grammar in the All-Ireland semi-final.

This time the tally was 3-6 as her school advanced by 3-10 to 1-2.

But again, credit must go to the hard work of all players and a staunch display from the OLOL rearguard.

Templemore of Tipperary defeated Calasanctius College from Oranmore in their semi-final (2-7 to 0-9) so will have plenty of belief.

The Templemore team is a determined outfit and it promises to be a cracking final.

Hopefully, there will be some silverware coming back to the South East!

