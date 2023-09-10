Sunday sport: Ireland prepare for crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands

Soccer

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is aiming for his best victory yet as he prepares for this evening's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

Defeat in Dublin for the hosts will effectively end their hopes of progressing from Group B, where they have just three points from four matches.

The Republic claimed a famous victory over the same opposition in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45 pm.

Fellow Group B sides Greece and Gibraltar meet at the same time.

Before that, Northern Ireland are in action as they travel to Kazakhstan at 2 p.m.

Rugby World Cup

The action continues at the World Cup today.

Japan is facing Chile in the first game of the day.

Later, Andy Farrell will be watching as Ireland's pool rivals South Africa and Scotland meet at 4.45 pm.

The final game today will see Fiji take on Wales at 8 p.m. Irish time.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is aiming to emulate Harry Bradshaw and become just the second Irish man to win a second Irish Open title this afternoon.

The 2016 winner birdied his opening hole and is now up to 12 under par and one shot off the lead at the K Club.

German Hurly Long is the man to catch on 13 under par.

Shane Lowry is also hoping to make a move on the final day, he eagled the fourth and is now up to 10 under par.

Mark Power is up to 8 under par as he looks to produce a dream finish to his professional debut.

Out on course, Tom McKibben is 5 under, Conor Purcell is down to 2 under par while Padraig Harrington has dropped three shots and lies on 1 over par.

Tennis

Coco Gauff has become the first home winner of the women's US Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

The 19-year-old beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows.

In this evening's men's decider, Novak Djokovic goes for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title against Daniil Medvedev.

They do battle at 9 pm Irish time.

Racing

The Irish Champions Weekend continues this afternoon.

The action switches to the Curragh today with the first of the eight-race card going to post at 1.50 pm.

Aidan O'Brien's Kyprios is the early favourite for the Irish St Leger which gets underway at 4.35 pm.