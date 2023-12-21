The European Super League project is back on track

The European Court of Justice has declared that blocking the formation of the European Super League is contrary to EU law.

With this ruling, the ESL project is set to be revived with plans already being announced.

The court ruled that UEFA abused its position by sanctioning clubs that agreed to join the ESL two yeas ago.

🚨🚨| The official European Super League proposal has been released: pic.twitter.com/7mN6y9Z9BQ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 21, 2023

UEFA and FIFA were found to have rules relating to the establishment of new competitions that were not “transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate”.

The court was quoted as saying by the Irish Times that the ruling “does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved”.

In April 2021, twelve clubs announced the formation of the Super League but it fell apart following fan protests and criticism rom the media.

