Tributes pour in after sudden death of Irish hockey star

Tributes have flowed following the sudden death of Irish hockey player Caroline Cromie.

it is believed the hockey star from Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim died while on holiday in Spain last weekend.

She was holidaying in Benidorm when she died. Extra.ie report that the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust will help bring her remains back to her home in the North.

Mossley Ladies Hockey Club in Newtownabbey, led tributes with a post on Facebook.

Advertisement

It wrote: 'We are devastated to learn of the untimely death of our former club member Caroline Cromie, whilst on holiday in Spain. Caroline was our 1st X1 goalkeeper for many years and no one quite lit up a room like she did -everyone who knew her loved her. We are thinking of her friends and family at this very sad time.'

Following the announcement of the goalkeeper's death, Ms Cromie's former teammates paid their respects as they shared their fond memories of the deceased.

One said: 'Terrible news. She will be greatly missed. Pleasure to be a goalkeeper alongside her, an honour to know her and [she] was a great keeper. Always had a great time in work and at Mossley with Cromie [and] always will have fond happy memories. Thoughts and prayers with her family and friends xo.'

Advertisement

Another added: 'Absolutely devastated. So many memories, so many laughs. Another good girl gone too soon. Forever in my heart.'

One friend wrote: 'So very sad hearing the news of another one of our wee town's special ladies passing away. Fly High Caroline.'

A gofundme account has been set up to help bring Caroline home.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.