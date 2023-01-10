Tributes pour in following the tragic death of beloved GAA star

The tragic death of GAA star Paddy Hartnett has met overwhelming tributes.

The extremely popular player was adored across the community and the news was shared by his club Kildorrery GAA.

— Kildorrery GAA Club (@KdyGAA) January 9, 2023

Taking to social media, the club said: "It is with great sadness and shock we learn today of the sudden death of our dear club member, player and friend Paddy Hartnett.

"Paddy will be sorely missed by all that knew him and over the course of the next few days we will remember and commemorate him for the lovely friendly presence he was.

"From his playing days to helping at Cúl camp he was liked by all. Our thoughts are with Martin, Helen, Eoin, Harry and the late Jack along with all his friends and family at this sad time.

"All club activity will be suspended this week. Guard of honour and funeral arrangements to follow. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

A number of supportive messages have been shared in response. A representative of Shanballymore GAA said: "Our sincerest and deepest condolences to the Hartnett family, Paddy's friends, teammates and all in Kildorrery GAA Club on the tragic loss of Paddy from all in Shanballymore GAA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

While a heartbreaking message from Kildorrery Ladies read: "A very dark cloud descended over Kildorrery today.

"All at the club are heartbroken at Paddy’s tragic passing. Works cannot describe such loss. We send our deepest sympathies, thoughts & prayers to the Hartnett family, Paddy’s friends & teammates.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"

Our thoughts are with Paddy's family during this difficult time.