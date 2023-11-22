Play Button
Watch: Fight breaks out in stands as Argentina smash Brazil at the Maracana

Watch: Fight breaks out in stands as Argentina smash Brazil at the Maracana
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Trouble erupted during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina as the match was forced to be delayed as police clashed with fans in the stands.

As the two teams lined up up for their national anthems, a fight broke out in the stands as Brazilian police charged Argentine fans at the Maracana, TYC Sports reports.

The Argentina supporters responded by ripping up seats and throwing them at cops as the team tried to calm the situation.

Leo Messi was a stander by during the violence however goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tried to climb into the stand to stop the Brazilian police from attacking the fans.

The Irish Sun reports that at least one supporter had to be taken away on a stretcher, with their head caked in blood.

Eventually the Argentina players returned to the dressing room and returned the field some ten minutes later.

It was the visitors who emerged victorious via Nicolas Otamendi's 63rd minute goal at the Maracana.

Brazil's Newcastle star Joelinton was sent off nine minutes from time for striking Rodrigo De Paul.

Brazil went into the match having lost back-to-back World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history, having been beaten by Uruguay and Colombia.

Last night's 1-0 loss stretched their run of defeats to three games.

