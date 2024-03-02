Waterford Basketball legend Jillian Hayes to be inducted into Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame

Jillian Hayes is one of the most renowned names in Irish Basketball.

To confirm that, the Waterford legend is set to be added to the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame.

In the opinion of many, Jillian Hayes was the outstanding Irish player during the 1990s.

Hayes represented her country 67 times on the court and was a major part of the Waterford Wildcats' success during the '90s.

She won three National Cups in her playing career, winning in 1998, 2000 & 2001, playing in nine finals in all with her first in 1991 and her last in 2009.

When she played in the post for the Wildcats, they dominated the league winning titles in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 & 2001.

In that time, she added four National Top Four Championships, combined with four league MVP awards.

Jillian Hayes began her international career with the u15 side.

She would go on to represent the nation at all grades up to senior level.

At just 17 years of age, Hayes took to the court as a senior international for the first time.

Proudest moments

One of her proudest moments was captaining Ireland to a Four Countries title in the 90s.

After bringing her phenomenal playing career to an end, Hayes turned to coaching.

She has been involved with countless Wildcats teams over the years, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Waterford side.

Hayes also currently takes charge of the Irish u20s and is an assistant coach with the Senior team.

Back in January, Hayes was at the helm as the Wildcats u20s were victorious in the National u20 Cup decider against Brunell, Cork.

Basketball is in the blood and both of her daughters currently play with the Wildcats Senior Ladies.

Following their mother's example, both Sarah and Kate are also playing for the International side.

Jillian Hayes - A sensational player, a highly influential coach, and thus, a truly worthy recipient of Hall of Fame Induction.

