Soccer Tonight - Massive Title Clash And South East Hopes In The Cup

Soccer Tonight - Massive Title Clash And South East Hopes In The Cup
Aoibhin Fallon
Aoibhin Fallon
It's a big night of soccer tonight as the top two in the League of Ireland Premiere League face off, while the quarter finals of the FAI cup are also taking place.

Representing the South East, Wexford travel to the Rebel county to take on Cork City in one of the four FAI cup quarter finals due to be played, however there is doubt over whether the fixture due to the Orange weather warning in Munster.

An earlier pitch inspection at Turner's Cross was passed, however there will be a further inspection at 4:30pm as the rain continues to fall.

If the game goes ahead there is a 7:45pm kick off, however if postponed, it will likely be rescheduled for Monday.

Manager of first division Wexford James Keddy will face his former boss, City’s caretaker chief Liam Buckley.

Elsewhere, Galway Utd host Dundalk, Drogheda United host Bohemians and Finn Harps host St Patrick's Athletic

In the League of Ireland Premiere division, tonight's game is a top of the table clash between Derry City and  Shamrock Rovers.

Derry are the in-form team in the league at present and with just four points separating the two teams, a win tonight for hosts Derry City could close that gap to just one point.

Virgin Media will broadcast the game live with a 7:45pm kick off

