Soccer Tonight - Massive Title Clash And South East Hopes In The Cup

It's a big night of soccer tonight as the top two in the League of Ireland Premiere League face off, while the quarter finals of the FAI cup are also taking place.

Representing the South East, Wexford travel to the Rebel county to take on Cork City in one of the four FAI cup quarter finals due to be played, however there is doubt over whether the fixture due to the Orange weather warning in Munster.

An earlier pitch inspection at Turner's Cross was passed, however there will be a further inspection at 4:30pm as the rain continues to fall.

Having passed an initial inspection, a further pitch inspection will take place at Turner’s Cross at 16:30pm due to anticipated further rainfall. We will issue any updates as soon as possible.#CCFC84 https://t.co/ksGHGQO7Di — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) September 15, 2023

If the game goes ahead there is a 7:45pm kick off, however if postponed, it will likely be rescheduled for Monday.

Manager of first division Wexford James Keddy will face his former boss, City’s caretaker chief Liam Buckley.

Elsewhere, Galway Utd host Dundalk, Drogheda United host Bohemians and Finn Harps host St Patrick's Athletic

Daryl Horgan returns to Galway tonight facing brother Colm in one of many sub-plots for tonight's sold out clash. Watch it live on LOITV at 19:45! #FAICup | #GALDUN pic.twitter.com/TkHOWVt27n — FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 15, 2023

In the League of Ireland Premiere division, tonight's game is a top of the table clash between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

Derry are the in-form team in the league at present and with just four points separating the two teams, a win tonight for hosts Derry City could close that gap to just one point.

Virgin Media will broadcast the game live with a 7:45pm kick off