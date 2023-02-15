Wexford face Waterford in League of Ireland opening weekend

The 2023 League of Ireland First Division gets underway this weekend, with the highlight undoubtedly the Southeast derby between Wexford FC and Waterford FC.

Both sides have cultivated attractive squads ahead of the new campaign, with confidence high ahead of Friday's meeting in Ferrycarrig Park.

James Keddy has taken the hot seat in Wexford and solidified a vision of attractive, meaningful football. His new-look squad features a mixture of youth and experience, with a real goal threat in multiple positions.

Danny Searle's men were a spot-kick away from forcing extra time in last season's promotion play-off final and will be itching for an opportunity to set the record straight.

Fan favourites Phoneix Patterson and Junior Quitirna have departed, but the Blues have acquired intelligent players with proven League of Ireland experience.

There is a large turnout expected at Ferrycarrig, with interest in this fixture at an all-time high.

Action is to get underway at 7:45 pm on Friday, the 17th.

Three other fixtures feature on Friday evening.

Kerry FC begins league life with a home fixture. They welcome Cobh Ramblers to Mounthawk Park for a 7:45 kickoff.

Ian Ryan takes his Bray Wanderers side to Limerick for a meeting with Treaty United at Markets Field at the same time.

Finn Harps host Galway United at the later start of 8:00 pm.

There is one fixture on Saturday, as Longford welcome Athlone Town for a 7:30 pm kickoff.