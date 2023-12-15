Wexford GAA want complaint against South East Radio reopened after broadcasting regulator closed case

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin has asked the Coimisiún na Meán (Irish media regulatory body) to reopen its complaint against South East Radio.

Mr Martin had confirmed that a complaint was lodged against the radio station for what the Wexford GAA board perceived as 'regular negative coverage'.

However, the regulator told South East Radio that “Coimisiún na Meán does not have any outstanding complaints regarding South East Radio."

In response, the Wexford GAA chairman said he was “totally taken aback” that the regularity board has closed the complaint, the Irish Independent reports.

Mr Martin was quoted as saying by the Irish Independent: "We lodged the complaint on August 18 regarding a broadcast on The Morning Mix show on South East Radio,” Mr Martin said. “We informed South East Radio that this complaint was lodged.

"On contacting Coimisiún na Meán yesterday, we were made aware of correspondence sent to our offices on October 16, which went unseen and was not responded to.

"We received no subsequent communication from Coimisiún na Meán regarding our complaint or to state that the case was no longer active.

"We have now confirmed with Coimisiún na Meán that we request and expect that they adjudicate on our complaint. As previously noted, we have offered to meet South East Radio to restore a working relationship and remain available to do so.”

A spokesperson for Coimisiún na Meán had said they did not proceed with the complaint because Wexford GAA did not get back to them after outlining the process of filing a complaint and information needed to process such complaint.

