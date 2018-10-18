Pic: Wexford Youths Women

To the Aviva we go 🙌🏾 https://t.co/xAI1mcq4NL — Rianna Jarrett (@RiannaJarrett) October 17, 2018

Wexford Youths are through to the FAI Women’s cup final.

A Katrina Parrock goal handed them a 1-nil win over last year’s beaten finalists UCD Waves at Ferrycarrig Park last night.

They’ll face Peamount United in November.

The 2010 winners booked their place in the Aviva Stadium decider with a 2-1 win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Fantastic second half performance, super goal from Katrina & a richly deserved trip to the Aviva in Nov. for this great group of players. Thanks to everyone for their great support this evening as always! Safe journey home to everyone from Waves.

FT @YouthsWomen 1-0 @ucdwaves pic.twitter.com/hlFH7pYGeO — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) October 17, 2018

Wexford Youth’s will aim to for their fourth WNL title when they face Cork City on Saturday evening.

At 18:30, they’re back at Ferrycarraig aiming for the full 3 points which would secure the title for the team.

Debbie Ridgard caught up with Wexford Youth’s head coach Tom Elmes on Saturday after their 1-all draw against Galway WFC.

You can check out that interview and the rest of SportsBeat roundup below:

