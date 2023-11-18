WSL: Chelsea batter Liverpool. Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City in action on Sunday

Chelsea welcomed Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in Saturday's only WSL game.

Lauren James stole the show as the Blues roared to a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

The England star netted her first WSL hattrick and assisted once to propel Chelsea six points clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea are chasing their fifth successive WSL title and remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 campaign so far.

They've won six and drawn one of their opening seven league games and look set to compete for the crown yet again.

In Sunday's action, second-placed Arsenal will look to close the gap on their London rivals.

A win for Katie McCabe's side would see the Gunners only three points behind the leaders.

Arsenal come into the game on the back of a five-game winning streak in all competitions.

Back at the end of last season Arsenal travelled to Brighton and cruised to a 4-0 win.

Brighton however, have some momentum themselves.

They drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United and carved out a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City last week.

Manchester Derby at Old Trafford

Both Manchester clubs will be looking to make ground on the London challengers on Sunday also.

The Manchester Derby at Old Trafford is the first to be played at the famous stadium for the Women's teams.

That game gets underway at 4.30 pm.

City come into the game having lost that game to Brighton with United having thumped West Ham 5-0 last weekend.

In the rest of Sunday's games the early kick-off sees struggling Everton host bottom-of-the-table Bristol City.

West Ham and Aston Villa are also at the wrong end of the table ahead of their clash at 3 pm while fourth-placed Spurs travel to Leicester.

It promises to be an interesting weekend in the WSL with the clash at Old Trafford the pick of the games on Sunday.