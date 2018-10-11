Microsoft is no longer supporting the Apple TV version of Minecraft.

The app has been pulled from the App Store, and an in-game message notes that it won’t receive any further updates, though it’ll continue to be playable.

Refunds will be issued for any purchases made up to 90 days before the announcement comes into effect.

Minecraft is one of the biggest games in history and has managed to find an audience on virtually every console, phone, and computer out there — including the iPhone, from which the Apple TV version was derived.

But the Apple TV has been hampered as a games platform ever since Apple bungled the launch by unexpectedly requiring developers to support the Siri Remote.

The company backtracked the following year, but the damage was done.

