Footballer shot in the arm while playing match in Co Tipperary

A footballer had been shot in the arm while playing a match in Co Tipperary.

The incident happened during a soccer match under floodlights at a sports venue in Rear Cross, Co Tipperary, shortly after 9 pm on Saturday.

Gardaí have appealed to people who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

The adult male player who sustained the gunshot wound to the arm was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment.

Advertisement

His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

The scene remained cordoned off on Saturday night to facilitate a forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They said they were particularly appealing to individuals who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

Advertisement

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.