Tipperary News

Gardaí continue search for Tipperary teenager missing almost three weeks

Gardaí continue search for Tipperary teenager missing almost three weeks
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in locating a teenager who's been missing for almost three weeks.

17-year-old Dylan Bullman was last seen in Clonmel in County Tipperary on the evening of Monday the 18th of March.

He's described as being 5 foot 9 in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

