Gardaí continue search for Tipperary teenager missing almost three weeks

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in locating a teenager who's been missing for almost three weeks.

17-year-old Dylan Bullman was last seen in Clonmel in County Tipperary on the evening of Monday the 18th of March.

He's described as being 5 foot 9 in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

