Girl who died in Tipperary crash named locally

The girl who died following a crash in Tipperary yesterday has been named locally as 15-year-old Leah O'Meara.

Tributes have been pouring in for the teenager after the car she was travelling in collided with another car.

At approximately 6:45 pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to the collision on the R503 at Rearcross.

Leah was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body has been transferred to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The three other occupants of that car (a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and another female in her mid-teens) and the driver of the second car (an adult female) were transported by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí in Nenagh say their injuries are not deemed life-threatening.

The road is currently closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Additionally, anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time is requested to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

