Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Guns, drugs, and cash seized in Tipperary

Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Gardaí have seized firearms and ammunition as part of a multi-agency search in County Tipperary.

The haul includes two shotguns, a machete, and a form of pepper spray.

The searches were carried out across a dozen properties in the Clonmel Area by Gardaí, Revenue, and members of the Defence Forces

They also seized over €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash.

A man in his twenties was arrested and is detained at a Garda Station in the county.

