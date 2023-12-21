Guns, drugs, and cash seized in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized firearms and ammunition as part of a multi-agency search in County Tipperary.

The haul includes two shotguns, a machete, and a form of pepper spray.

The searches were carried out across a dozen properties in the Clonmel Area by Gardaí, Revenue, and members of the Defence Forces

They also seized over €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash.

A man in his twenties was arrested and is detained at a Garda Station in the county.

